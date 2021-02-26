Neymar injury update could add to Barcelona’s Champions League misery

PSG are already all but through to the next round of the Champions League after their crushing win at the Nou Camp, while you have to wonder if the defeat would’ve been even heavier if Neymar was available.

He’s notorious for picking up injuries at this time of the year, but a report from Goal has indicated that he’s on track to be available for the second leg next month.

It’s still the case that he’s not a definite to play in the game so it will depend on his progress, but you also have to wonder if there’s any need to risk him when the tie is already dead.

PSG and Barca do have a rivalry that’s picked up over the years thanks to the infamous comeback at the Nou Camp a few years ago before Neymar made the move to Paris, so they would surely love him to play and pile on the misery even further.

The report does indicate that PSG have a lot of injury issues just now and some key players will be missing for the second leg, but it’s hard to see another Remontada this time round.