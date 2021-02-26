When Arsenal played Wolves back in November and Raul Jimenez had to be taken to hospital after an awful clash of heads with David Luiz, things didn’t look good for the striker.

A diagnosis of a fractured skull and subsequent operation at least ensured that the Mexican was out of the woods health wise, but no one in their right mind would’ve believed he’d be able to take to the field again.

Let alone being able to do so before the end of the current campaign.

Astonishingly, his manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, is in no doubt that his forward will play some part before the end of 2020/21.

“Totally confident, totally confident,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. when asked if Jimenez would return by the end of the campaign.

“For sure, the speed is the speed we need to follow. We need to be aware of the circumstances. Avoid any kind of contact.

“He has been able to participate in the initial part of the training sessions. Just being with his team-mates is a big help for him and for us.

“We are following the right protocols with no rush. Delighted he is getting better and better day by day. So it is fantastic for us.”

It’s not clear whether he will be expected to wear any kind of protection, similar to the protocols that Petr Cech had to follow after his injury at Reading.

Just like Cech’s return, it will be a real boost to all football fans, not just those from Wolves, to see Jimenez doing what he does best once more.