When Neil Lennon finally tendered his resignation from the Celtic job this week, it brought to an end one of the worst seasons for the Hoops in recent memory.

Perhaps the complacency of winning their 10th Scottish Premiership in a row is what proved their undoing, but whatever the whys and wherefores, once they’d gone into double digits in terms of points behind Rangers, it was only a matter of time before Lennon got his marching orders.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been everything that Celtic haven’t, and whoever comes in at Parkhead has the biggest of jobs on their hands.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that an experienced manager is being looked at, with former boss, Martin O’Neill, installed as the early favourite.

However, radio host, pundit and boyhood Celtic fan, Alan Brazil, believes that Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa would bring something special north of the border.

“You know who I would love to come in? It’s not going to happen, for me it’s the Celtic way… Bielsa,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I’d love someone like him to come up there and get them buzzing, playing free-flowing football, chasing every ball and harrying, but that’s not going to happen.”

As Brazil himself notes, the likelihood of such a move happening is almost zero, but clearly the dire fare that’s being served up at the moment needs addressing, so why not dare to dream.