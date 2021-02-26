Currently sat in 13th position in the Premier League table on 32 points, Crystal Palace still aren’t out of the woods yet in terms of being sucked into a relegation battle.

That said, Roy Hodgson’s squad have enough about them to be able to haul themselves clear over the next few games, making the end of the 2020/21 campaign that bit easier to bear.

In any event, some players, such as Wilfried Zaha, will finally want to fly the Eagles nest, and therefore the south Londoner’s starting XIs could look quite different at the beginning of next season.

Patrick van Aanholt is another that could be on his way out of Selhurst Park, and according to Football Insider, the left-back is already in talks with an as yet unnamed Champions League club.

Out of contract in the summer, the 30-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with other interested parties.

Whilst Palace might be unhappy at the loss of one of their best servants, as Football Fancast note, it would allow for the promotion of highly-rated Tyrick Mitchell.