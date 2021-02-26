Newcastle United’s long-suffering supporters have long since given up hoping that Mike Ashley will get out of their club.

Just when it appeared a deal might get done last year, it collapsed, and with it any thoughts of European football and high-quality players coming through the door.

Ashley clearly isn’t wanted at the club, however, it seems as though he’s not going anywhere quickly.

On the pitch, Steve Bruce, the manager Ashley hired to bring back the glory days, is taking the Magpies in totally the opposite direction, and their run of poor form is likely to see them drop into the Championship if they can’t arrest the slide.

Things are so bad that popular Newcastle blog, The Mag, has suggested four comical replacements for Bruce should he be sacked.

Tim Sherwood makes their list because ‘he has an issue with Newcastle fans’ and ‘talks absolute rubbish,’ The Mag suggesting he’d therefore be perfectly aligned with Ashley’s modus operandi.

Friend of Ashley, Dennis Wise, is also there, principally The Mag suggest because ‘he has also shown in the past that he’s prepared to do the fat man’s dirty work.’

Ron the manager from the Fast Show can, apparently, ‘waffle on entertainingly at press conferences,’ rather than having Bruce who ‘repeats the same old rubbish,’ whilst Fulchester Rovers’ Tommy Brown ‘turned Billy the Fish and Shakin Stevens into footballers so maybe he could do the same for Emil Krafth and Joelinton.’

Savage.