Potential blow for Sadio Mane as megastar linked with Liverpool makes key demand

In an ideal world you would expect any incoming player to simply get their head down and do whatever their manager tells them, but players do have most of the power these days.

That means they can make demands over their playing time and position, so it’s interesting to see that AS have looked at Kylian Mbappe’s situation.

It’s still unclear if he plans to stay at PSG after this summer, but it’s reported that he’s demanding that he plays as a left sided forward for next next club – not as the central striker, and not on the right hand side either.

That’s interesting for PSG as Neymar tends to occupy the left hand side, but it could also have some implications for his next club if he does move on.

The AS report largely focusses on Real Madrid and their potential interest, where it’s suggested that Eden Hazard will have to make way for Mbappe if Real can find a way to make the transfer happen.

Liverpool fans will also be aware that he’s been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, so you have to think this would result in a major change for Sadio Mane if the French star comes in.

He tends to play on that left hand side so he would surely have to make way, while Salah isn’t going to shift from the opposite flank so there’s a chance he would have to be sold on to make way.

He could be tried through the middle but he thrives on space and isolating a full back so his qualities could be lost if he’s put in that position, so it’s a major consideration that would have to be taken into account.

Mane is fantastic but Mbappe looks like he could be a Ronaldo/Messi level player over the next few years, so there could be a big decision to make here.