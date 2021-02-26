River Plate starlet rejects a lucrative five-year contract offer from Palmeiras

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras will have to wait if they want to secure the services of River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré.

According to TNT Sports, the Brazilian side was hopeful that they’d be able to pry away the 25-year-old striker, but it seems they’ll have to wait for the summer to complete a possible transaction.

Despite Palmeiras coming with a lucrative offer to take the Colombia international right now and having him ready to suit up for the 2021 Brasileiro Série A. However, Santos Borré rejected the offer.

Santos Borré wants to depart the Argentine side but will only do so with the club benefitting from a transfer fee. The move to Palmeiras will not see River Plate earn any money. Los Millonarios need to purchase 25-percent of Santos Borré’s rights from Atlético Madrid and renew his contract to obtain a transfer fee for his move.

There’s no further indication of whether Palmeiras will continue their pursuit of Santos Borré when they have to pay a transfer fee for the striker potentially.