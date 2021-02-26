So far, so good for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has, to this point, overseen a decent enough season for the Red Devils, but now the hard work really begins.

Installed as favourites for the Europa League, into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and only behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, 2020/21 could still be a successful one for them.

However, the season hasn’t been without its problems, and club chiefs are reportedly concerned that one of their stars will demand a transfer in the summer.

Dean Henderson has only been involved on 12 occasions this season, even with David de Gea not being at his best.

The Daily Mirror note that the former had, apparently, told Solskjaer that he didn’t want to play second fiddle to the Spaniard if he was going to sign a new contract last summer, however, that has now come to pass.

Time will tell if Henderson decides a move would be the most beneficial thing for the next stage of his career.