He’s known for speaking his mind and it’s won him as many enemies as it has friends.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is certainly an acquired taste, but there’s little doubting that he’s as entertaining off the field as he is on it.

An ego to match his talent, the Swede is never short of a quote or two either, however, this time he might well have overstepped the mark.

News that basketball’s major star, LeBron James, has taken to political activism in the wake of recent events in the United States, evidently doesn’t sit well with the footballer.

“He’s [LeBron] phenomenal at what he does,” Zlatan said in an interview on the Discovery Channel, cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t like it when people with some kind of status go into politics. I mean, do what you are good at. Stick to what you do.

“I play soccer because I am the best at soccer. I do not like politics. If I had been a politician, I would have gotten into politics.

“It is the first mistake people make when they become famous and achieve a certain status.”

Quite what he hopes to achieve with such an outburst is anyone’s guess, and given that his team, AC Milan, have recently been overtaken at the top of Serie A by rivals Inter, and beaten by them in the derby, he’d be well advised to stay in his own lane in future.