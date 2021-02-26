Menu

‘That’s a really tricky game’ – Former Arsenal star worried for Gunners if they draw this team in the Europa League

Arsenal FC
Arsenal were three minutes away from Europa League elimination on Thursday night, before a sumptuous Bukayo Saka cross found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the far post to send them through against Benfica.

The Gunners are one of four British representatives in the draw for the last 16 which takes place on Friday.

They’re joined by Manchester United, newly-installed favourites for the competition, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers.

Surprisingly, former Arsenal star turned pundit, Ray Parlour, isn’t fussed about his old side facing either their north London neighbours or the team for whom the midfielder and his team-mates had some epic contests back in the day.

It’s the Scottish champions-elect that are scaring the living daylights out of him.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to get Rangers,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Mirror. “I think for Arsenal that’s a really tricky game.

“The way Steven Gerrard is approaching games, going all-out attack – look, they’re conceding, very exciting game against Antwerp but, he’s done the job again.

“Last-16, they [Rangers] will be confident they can go a long way in this tournament.

“I think Manchester United will be favourites, and then you’ve got to look at clubs like Spurs, AC Milan, Arsenal, clubs like that.

“And then obviously Rangers. I wouldn’t want to draw Rangers at the moment.”

Steven Gerrard’s side are in the midst of an epic unbeaten run in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

In fact, they’ve only lost one game all season which came in the cup.

With them so close to glory domestically and in Europe, one can be assured that Gerrard will be going all out to win both titles. No wonder Parlour is concerned.

