“This game is something special” Former Arsenal ace speaks out ahead of quick return to The Emirates

Football always manages to throw up some interesting stories when it comes to cup draws, and Sokratis is set to face-off against Arsenal after leaving them in the January window.

He ended up returning to Greece as he signed with Olympiakos, and he’s set for a return to The Emirates already after the two clubs were drawn together in the Europa League.

Sokratis did come on as a sub when The Gunners were knocked out by the Greek giants in the same competition in February last year, so in a strange way that will give him confidence that they can do the same again.

He’s gone straight into their starting XI after returning to Greece so there’s every reason to expect him to start in the Europa League games, and it’s clear that he’s looking forward to the game:

Sokratis: “This game is something special [for me]. I believe it will be a difficult game. Arsenal is a very big team. [Since the last game] They have the same coach with two or three new players, it’s a team with very high quality but we also have points that we can hit.” #UEL https://t.co/tbuEztcUnS — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 26, 2021

Arsenal will be considered as the favourites but Olympiakos do have some exciting players in attack, while you already know that Sokratis will probably end up scoring at some point over the two legs…