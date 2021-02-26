Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will miss the clash with Man United on Sunday

The early signs have been positive with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, but their clash with Man United on Sunday should be a real test to see what impact he’s had on this team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tends to play for a draw in games like these so you have to fancy that Chelsea will see a lot of possession, but that could also play into United’s hands.

Chelsea have still lacked a cutting edge at times and there will be a temptation to pile players forward to find the breakthrough, but United have bags of pace on the counter so the biggest thing has to be getting that balance right.

The main defensive concern going into the game was Thiago Silva who would surely start if he was fit, but it’s been confirmed that he’ll play no part in the match:

Tuchel on injuries: "No more injury concerns and no Thiago Silva cannot play on Sunday." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 26, 2021

He does lack pace so perhaps he could’ve been vulnerable to the counter, but his experience and organisational skills would’ve been useful for this game too.

A Chelsea victory would cut the game to only three points behind United, while a defeat would allow West Ham to put some real distance between them and Tuchel’s men if they can find a way to beat Man City.