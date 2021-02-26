Video: Arsenal loanee William Saliba sees his mistake ruthlessly punished as Rennes equalise

It’s always been obvious that William Saliba has a ton of talent, but there was something about his game that Mikel Arteta didn’t trust just now.

It’s possible that he just didn’t feel he could trust such a young centre back when a mistake can be the difference between winning and losing.

At least his loan spell with Nice will give him a chance to make those mistakes and gain more experience, and he’s just seen how ruthless opposition forwards can be:

??? MARTIN TERRIER with a brilliant one-man goal to bring @staderennais level with @ogcnice_eng at 1-1!#SRFCOGCN

?? – beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/jYheZaIDGb — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 26, 2021

Pictures from Eleven Sports

In a way you can credit Saliba because he’s trying to build from the back instead of booting the ball away, but it’s a poor pass and Martin Terrier has shown him no mercy by picking up the loose ball and thumping it home.