Video: Bemused Thomas Tuchel provides a great answer to strange Oliver Giroud question

Press conferences tend to follow a standard formula and there’s little that surprises anyone, but this might be one of those rare examples where a manager has had to think on his feet.

Clearly Olivier Giroud is a very handsome man, but this is one of the weirder questions that you’ll see:

You can see the immediate moment in Tuchel’s eyes where he starts to think “where the hell is this going” as the question starts, but he does well to compose himself and give an answer that doesn’t descend into total nonsense.

It’s still unlikely that he’s going to out-style the Frenchman at any point soon…

