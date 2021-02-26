Menu

Video – “f**cking diving c*** man” Arsenal star Kieran Tierney tells it how it is against Benfica

Obviously we all want to be returning to games as soon as possible, but we can hopefully still enjoy a few weeks of footballers saying inappropriate things and it being picked up by the pitch-side mics.

The latest edition comes from Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, and he makes his feeling pretty clear as the Benfica man goes down a little too easily:

Benfica player dives. Tierney shouts "You’re a f****** diving c***, man". from soccer

Pictures from the UEFA Europa League

From a neutral point of view it’s almost impossible not to like Tierney because of his quality and the attitude he has towards the game, and this is just the latest example.

