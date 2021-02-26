There can’t be too many better ways to win a league title.

Up until last week, Internacional appeared odds-on to win the Brazilian title which had eluded them for years.

All they needed to do was beat closest rivals and defending champions, Flamengo, and the title was theirs.

Flamengo’s win saw the title decided on the final day, and on Thursday night, luck was with them.

Internacional were still playing well after Flamengo’s game had finished, and knew that one goal would win them the title.

They’d already hit the woodwork three times and had one goal disallowed. Then, in the 97th minute, another goal saw unbridled joy. Until that too was ruled out for offside.

Cameras captured the moment when Flamengo realised they’d retained their title.