Menu

Video: Man United loanee James Garner grabs the opener for Nottingham Forest vs Derby

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest are in danger of sliding into a situation where neither promotion or relegation is possible, so they need to go on a run of wins to make the playoffs a possibility.

Their big rivals Derby County actually had the chance to go above them tonight with a victory, but it’s Forest who have struck first through Man United loanee James Garner:

Pictures from Eleven Sports

It’s lovely technique from the United man to strike the ball sweetly and keep the shot down, but the keeper really needs to be doing better with this effort.

More Stories James Garner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.