Video: Man United target Andre Silva shows his aerial prowess with a fine opener against Werder Bremen

It would be a surprise if Man United decide to move on from Edinson Cavani in the summer, but Andre Silva does look like an interesting replacement.

The Metro recently reported that the Frankfurt star was being lined up as an alternative if they do need to sign someone else, and he’s been in great form this season.

He had scored 18 goals in 20 games going into their game tonight, and he’s just added another to the tally after a fine leap and headed finish against Werder Bremen:

Pictures from Eleven Sports