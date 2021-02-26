As we come towards the end of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Chelsea star, Timo Werner, might well look back on a wasted season in west London.

Signed by previous manager, Frank Lampard, the German has never really hit the heights, regardless of any extenuating circumstances.

Talksport pundit, Perry Groves, has suggested that in order to get the best out of him, Chelsea really need to be playing Olivier Giroud alongside him.

The former Arsenal man cited the Frenchman’s ability to bring others into play and hold up play that is ‘second to none.’