So far this season, with the exception of a freak cup result against St. Mirren, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side have passed every test set for them.

Unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, having only conceded nine goals all season, they remain undefeated in the Europa League too.

However, that’s not good enough for one particular pundit.

Though he acknowledges that what the Scottish giants are doing north of the border is impressive, Jason Cundy believes that they have to play an English team in order for everyone to understand just how good they really are.