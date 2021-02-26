Video: Reporter’s question about Newcastle United manager’s conduct strikes a nerve with a touchy Steve Bruce 

It’s a fair bet that most football managers don’t enjoy press conferences at the best of times, let alone when their team isn’t doing well.

All it takes is one particular question to elicit the sort of spiky response that hints at all of the pressure behind the scenes, and that’s exactly what happened with Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce.

Bruce was caught smiling with old friend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the match between their two respective sides, something which apparently wound up the Toon Army.

When it was put to him, Bruce clearly wasn’t impressed.