Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on Thursday night wasn’t only significant for the Red Devils’ progression into the next round of the Europa League.

The club have long known that they have another special talent in Shola Shoretire, and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally giving the youngster his wings with the first team.

Shoretire made history on Thursday when sent on as a second-half substitute, becoming the youngest-ever United player to play in Europe as a result.

His manager was clearly delighted for him and gave his opinion to reporters after the game.

Footage courtesy of UEFA2020.

