So far, so good for West Ham in 2020/21, with David Moyes looking to guide his squad into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The east Londoners are already enjoying their best-ever Premier League season to date, and if they can keep their form going, there’s a chance they could even surpass their third-place top-flight finish in 1986 – currently their highest-ever placing.

Whether or not European football is the prize at the end of this campaign, Moyes will be keen to strengthen again in the summer, and a prediction made in January by a well-renowned insider looks as if it could be accurate.

Hammers News report that ‘Ex-WHU employee’ had always said that the east Londoners would go for Slavia Prague’s Abdullah Sima this summer, rather than in January.

Moyes decided not to move for any strikers at the start of the year of course, meaning he would have funds to acquire Sima, who scored against Leicester City in the Europa League on Thursday.

The win saw the players celebrate on the pitch with a FaceTime call to Tomas Soucek, a former Slavia player now at West Ham, and who, according to Sport, recommended Sima to Moyes earlier in the campaign.