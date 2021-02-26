Menu

West Ham owner reveals huge regret at not signing this hot-shot who could’ve guaranteed Champions League football

West Ham FC
Posted by

Sometimes it’s best to listen to the experts.

That’s a statement that’s probably truer in football than anywhere else because despite managers and their staff having the expertise in transfer dealings and otherwise, it’s becoming more and more common that owners or chairman decide who’s needed on the basis they hold the purse strings.

MORE: This Liverpool star set to miss the Euros

That’s all when and good, but sometimes that lack of foresight can come back to bite you, and that’s exactly what’s happened in David Sullivan’s case.

Last summer, David Moyes had wanted to sign hot-shot striker, Ivan Toney, from Peterborough, but Sullivan was unable to get the deal across the line. He would’ve cost the Hammers in the region of £10m.

Since signing for Brentford in the Championship, Toney has been on fire in front of goal and now any prospective buyers wouldn’t get any change out of £25m.

It’s left Sullivan admitting huge regret at not buying him for a knockdown price when he had the chance.

“David Sullivan rang Barry [Fry] today (Wednesday), and Baz rang me laughing and he said ‘I wished I’d listen to you in the summer!’. Because David Moyes did like Ivan Toney a lot,” Peterborough chairman, Darragh MacAnthony revealed on the Hard Truth Podcast  cited by HITC.

“He said ‘that boy is probably going to go for £30 million plus in the summer.”

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta gives a great insight into the mentality behind the resurgence of Arsenal star
Leeds hopeful of securing £11m deal for highly-rated 24-year-old this summer from Premier League rivals
Arsenal and Celtic transfer target signs a new long-term contract through to 2025

Given how well David Moyes has got his troops playing, perhaps Sullivan will defer to his greater knowledge in future.

More Stories Barry Fry David Moyes David Sullivan Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.