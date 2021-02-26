Sometimes it’s best to listen to the experts.

That’s a statement that’s probably truer in football than anywhere else because despite managers and their staff having the expertise in transfer dealings and otherwise, it’s becoming more and more common that owners or chairman decide who’s needed on the basis they hold the purse strings.

That’s all when and good, but sometimes that lack of foresight can come back to bite you, and that’s exactly what’s happened in David Sullivan’s case.

Last summer, David Moyes had wanted to sign hot-shot striker, Ivan Toney, from Peterborough, but Sullivan was unable to get the deal across the line. He would’ve cost the Hammers in the region of £10m.

Since signing for Brentford in the Championship, Toney has been on fire in front of goal and now any prospective buyers wouldn’t get any change out of £25m.

It’s left Sullivan admitting huge regret at not buying him for a knockdown price when he had the chance.

“David Sullivan rang Barry [Fry] today (Wednesday), and Baz rang me laughing and he said ‘I wished I’d listen to you in the summer!’. Because David Moyes did like Ivan Toney a lot,” Peterborough chairman, Darragh MacAnthony revealed on the Hard Truth Podcast cited by HITC.

“He said ‘that boy is probably going to go for £30 million plus in the summer.”

Given how well David Moyes has got his troops playing, perhaps Sullivan will defer to his greater knowledge in future.