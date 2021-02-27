Menu

Arsenal poised to offer €15M in exchange for Barcelona ace who has made 24 appearances this campaign

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, according to a report published by Don Balon.

The Gunners have looked to Barca’s esteemed La Masia academy in the past, with Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin two notable success stories.

MORE: Video: Arsenal loanee Sead Kolasinac nets first Schalke goal with clinical finish to cut three-goal deficit

If Don Balon are to be believed, 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza, who has made 24 appearances at full-back for Barca this campaign, has landed himself on their shopping list.

The report suggests that Mingueza’s days at the Nou Camp are numbered, with the full-back having to endure continual criticism for his performances.

More Stories / Latest News
“A total, utter, shameful, disgraceful piece of nonsense!” – Jeff Stelling slaughters referee Lee Mason for shambolic ruling out of Brighton goal at West Brom
Video: Ousmane Dembele at his razor sharp best in scoring Barcelona opening goal away to Sevilla
Video: Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher provides assist for West Brom with perfect corner flag delivery

Arsenal are looking to take advantage, according to Don Balon, who report that a €15M offer could be tabled by Mikel Arteta’s men in a bid to tempt Barca into selling.

Arteta would be wise to seek long-term solutions for his back-line when the summer transfer window opens. Whether Mingueza will be a player considered is something that only the future can tell us.

More Stories Oscar Mingueza

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Ken says:
    February 27, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Arteta should stop being confused bring back saliba and save enough to buy a proven striker

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.