Arsenal poised to offer €15M in exchange for Barcelona ace who has made 24 appearances this campaign

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, according to a report published by Don Balon.
The Gunners have looked to Barca’s esteemed La Masia academy in the past, with Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin two notable success stories.
MORE: Video: Arsenal loanee Sead Kolasinac nets first Schalke goal with clinical finish to cut three-goal deficit
If Don Balon are to be believed, 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza, who has made 24 appearances at full-back for Barca this campaign, has landed himself on their shopping list.
The report suggests that Mingueza’s days at the Nou Camp are numbered, with the full-back having to endure continual criticism for his performances.
Arsenal are looking to take advantage, according to Don Balon, who report that a €15M offer could be tabled by Mikel Arteta’s men in a bid to tempt Barca into selling.
Arteta would be wise to seek long-term solutions for his back-line when the summer transfer window opens. Whether Mingueza will be a player considered is something that only the future can tell us.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Arteta should stop being confused bring back saliba and save enough to buy a proven striker