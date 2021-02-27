Arsenal poised to offer €15M in exchange for Barcelona ace who has made 24 appearances this campaign

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, according to a report published by Don Balon.

The Gunners have looked to Barca’s esteemed La Masia academy in the past, with Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin two notable success stories.

If Don Balon are to be believed, 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza, who has made 24 appearances at full-back for Barca this campaign, has landed himself on their shopping list.

The report suggests that Mingueza’s days at the Nou Camp are numbered, with the full-back having to endure continual criticism for his performances.

Arsenal are looking to take advantage, according to Don Balon, who report that a €15M offer could be tabled by Mikel Arteta’s men in a bid to tempt Barca into selling.

Arteta would be wise to seek long-term solutions for his back-line when the summer transfer window opens. Whether Mingueza will be a player considered is something that only the future can tell us.