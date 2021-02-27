According to the Mirror, Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a summer transfer target for Monaco, opening up the potential for the striker to return to his homeland of France.

Lacazette will enter the final year of his contract with the Gunners this summer, with the centre-forward also turning 30 just after the season ends.

There’s been no indications that a new deal is close or being worked on at this moment in time, with the Mirror reporting that the Frenchman’s situation has alerted a host of European clubs.

It’s added that Monaco are ‘watching developments closely’, with the side seemingly ready to act if the former Lyon star becomes available this summer.

Arsenal recruited Lacazette for a then club-record fee of £52.7m in the summer of 2017, per the Guardian.

For the most part, Lacazette has held a very role during his time in north London, forming a fruitful partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at times.

Despite that, the current season has shown that Lacazette will be left on the bench if it’s a decision between him and Aubameyang, with the Frenchman not starting any of the side’s last four matches.

Mikel Arteta has reignited Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down the middle recently, as part of a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the captain coming inside comes at the cost of Lacazette in the starting lineup.

Lacazette has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season.