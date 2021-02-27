According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Barcelona paid commission fees of €10m to agent Josep Maria Minguella in order to secure the transfer of Malcom in the summer of 2018.

Cadena Ser report that Barcelona actually drew up an intermediation contract with Minguella, which saw the agent negotiate the transfer on behalf of the club.

Malcom was recruited for a fee of €41m, with that also including €1m in a potential add-on. The Brazilian arrived from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux and was sold after one unflattering season to Zenit.

Cadena Ser have found via their sources that the contract was not a ‘regular’ one, with the 11-page document detailing amounts, percentages and dates of payment to Minguella.

It’s claimed that Minguella banked €1.5m for preventing another team from signing the winger, Roma appeared to have landed the ace before Barcelona swooped in and secured the transfer.

Cadena Ser add that Minguella holds a 20% stake on the variables involving the ace’s move from Bordeaux as well as a payment of 15% of the amount that the signing cost.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and PSG target set to commit his future to Real Madrid until 2023 Video: John Stones proves Man City have ready-made Sergio Aguero replacement with clinical finish vs West Ham Newcastle star left ‘angry’ after being dropped by Steve Bruce behind his back

Minguella has reportedly claimed that his commission fees only amounted to €1m, which have been dumb-founded as official sources at Barcelona tell Cadena Ser that at least €8.4m was paid out.

Whilst Barcelona took a massive hit in this regard of the deal they somehow managed to recoup the fee they paid for Malcom in his sale to Zenit, which was for an initial €40m and includes €5m in add-ons.

Malcom has been troubled by a hip and knee injury in each of his seasons in Russia so far, limiting Zenit’s club-record man to just 34 appearances, in which he’s scored five goals and assisted five.

Barcelona really have been involved in some messy transfer business in the last few years, which has amplified the financial losses induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.