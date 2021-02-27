Trouble at Manchester United as talisman grows disgruntled with his teammates’ contributions

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes is not happy with the contributions of his teammates, according to a report published by Don Balon.

Fernandes has completely transformed Manchester United since signing for the club in the January of 2020, but he can’t do it all alone. Time and time again he has been relied on to bail the Red Devils out of trouble, with the contributions of his teammates paling in comparison.

As per Don Balon, the Portuguese midfielder is coming to the end of his tether with it, with the report claiming that Fernandes is growing increasingly disgruntled by the fact that he is the man carrying United’s ambitions on his shoulders, with his teammates contributing less.

Don Balon’s report suggests that Fernandes feels his teammates do not care, nor have they committed to the cause, as much as he has, which naturally has left him feeling a little dissatisfied.

Man United are still in the driving seat when it comes to finishing in the top four, and have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League. While Fernandes wants to be challenging for the biggest prizes on offer, there’s not a great deal for him to complain about at current.