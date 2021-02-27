Commentator Derek Rae has shared some shocking findings from Bild (subscription required) that spell some serious interest to Arsenal.

Schalke sit bottom of the Bundesliga, being hammered by rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 last weekend.

Bild report that there has been a ‘player revolt’ against manager Christian Gross, with the report shockingly naming Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Klass-Jan Huntelaar as the men involved.

Kolasinac returned to Schalke on loan once the January transfer window opened, whilst Mustafi reached an agreement with Arsenal to terminate his contract in that window and sealed a switch.

Huntelaar also returned to the club last month, so it appears that all three ‘rebel’ players have just arrived at the club, with the trio pushing for Gross to be sacked.

Rae adds that Gross has come under fire for reportedly confusing the names of his own players and opponents, as well as using the wrong language and his overall managerial approach has been blasted.

To update, BILD reporting the 3 “rebel” players at the forefront were: Sead Kolasinac, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Shkodran Mustafi. Schalke have denied reports that there was any kind of “revolt” or “revolution” among the players and that anyone asked for Gross to be sacked. https://t.co/HYiJCb3hcD — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 27, 2021

Rae adds that Schalke have denied the reports, which is something that any club would stress if the claims were true or not.

Schalke’s last Bundesliga win was against Koln on January 20, with the side going on to lose three of their next five league encounters by heavy margins, whilst they’ve drawn twice over that period.

Schalke look resigned to relegation this season, they are nine points off even a relegation play-off spot.

Gross and his coaching team may well feel betrayed by Kolasinac and Huntelaar especially, with the former being handed the captaincy since he returned on loan whilst the manager and coaching team may have had a hand in pushing the club to re-sign both in January.

It’s a mixed set of news for Arsenal, it’s embarrassing to see that a loanee has been publicly found to have gone behind the manager’s back – something that Mikel Arteta should be wary of considering the way his season has gone for the Gunners – whilst it’s a dodged bullet in regards to Mustafi.

On the Mustafi front, whilst he’s obviously a high-profile player it’s pretty surprising to see he was reportedly at the forefront having played just two games for the club.