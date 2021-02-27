Erling Haaland to Chelsea odds slashed by almost half in considerable swing for heavily linked Blues

Ladbrokes have slashed the odds on Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland securing a transfer to the Premier League, with the latest figures showing a massive swing in favour of Chelsea.

Manchester City remain the 11/4 favourites to land the prolific striker but Chelsea have seen their odds shift from 7/1 to 4/1, with the heavy speculation regarding the Blues seeing the price cut by almost half.

Chelsea are looking to recruit Haaland this summer, a year before his €75m release clause can be triggered, with Eurosport reporting that the Blues are already making behind-the-scenes contact.

Ladbrokes have shared the eight most likely suitors for the Norwegian sensation in their eyes, which also includes Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ladbrokes Latest odds on Erling Haaland’s Next Club”

Man City – 11/4

Chelsea – 4/1

Bayern Munich – 6/1

Man Utd – 6/1

Real Madrid – 8/1

Juventus – 10/1

Liverpool – 16/1

Barcelona – 16/1

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes added: “Haaland won’t be at Dortmund for long if the latest odds are anything to go by, with two English giants seemingly set to do battle for the Norwegian wonderkid.”

Pep Guardiola’s side being the favourites for Haaland is no surprise when the complete picture is considered, the future of legend Sergio Aguero is uncertain and Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, used to play for the Citizens back in the day.

Chelsea will be fierce competition to City for the man who has scored 43 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, with owner Roman Abramovich willing to blow any rivals out the water with a massive money-no-object approach to the potential transfer swoop.