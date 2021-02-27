Menu

Fans react to possibility of Arsenal defender leaving Emirates

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin reportedly wants to leave the Emirates following heart-to-heart talks with Mikel Arteta at the end of last season.

Bellerin, 25, joined Arsenal all the way back in 2011 after making the switch from Barcelona’s youth academy.

However, after what has been been a 10-year stay in the country’s capital, according to reports, the Spaniard’s time could be coming to an end.

It has been claimed that Bellerin wanted to leave the Gunners last year but after showdown talks with Arteta, the 25-year-old agreed to stay in London for one more season.

It has been reported by ESPN that the Spaniard is still planning to leave the club with the summer transfer window expected to bring about some defensive changes.

Despite remaining an important part of Arteta’s first-team plans which has seen Bellerin feature in 28 games, so far this season, the full-back’s long-term future hangs in the balance.

ESPN claim that Bellerin first wanted to leave the Emirates when PSG and Barcelona came knocking, however, with both clubs turning to full-back alternatives, neither are expected to reignite their previous interest.

In light of these recent reports, selection of fans have taken to their social media to give their thoughts.

Arsenal fans – Do you think Bellerin will leave in the summer and if so, where do you think he’ll end up? – Let us know in the comments.

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Godsgift says:
    February 27, 2021 at 10:34 am

    He will still remaind in arsenal next season

    Reply
  2. Juma says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:04 am

    PSG

    Reply
  3. Gbenga. says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:14 am

    I truly want us to cash on him, but arsenal’s players dont move market. I dont see any club coming for him with real intention. Maybe we can see rumours until his contract expires.

    Reply
  4. Alemayehu damtew abegaz says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:40 am

    I have a dream bellerin will leave the club ASAP.

    Reply

