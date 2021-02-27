Fans react to possibility of Arsenal defender leaving Emirates

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin reportedly wants to leave the Emirates following heart-to-heart talks with Mikel Arteta at the end of last season.
Bellerin, 25, joined Arsenal all the way back in 2011 after making the switch from Barcelona’s youth academy.
However, after what has been been a 10-year stay in the country’s capital, according to reports, the Spaniard’s time could be coming to an end.
It has been claimed that Bellerin wanted to leave the Gunners last year but after showdown talks with Arteta, the 25-year-old agreed to stay in London for one more season.
It has been reported by ESPN that the Spaniard is still planning to leave the club with the summer transfer window expected to bring about some defensive changes.
Despite remaining an important part of Arteta’s first-team plans which has seen Bellerin feature in 28 games, so far this season, the full-back’s long-term future hangs in the balance.
ESPN claim that Bellerin first wanted to leave the Emirates when PSG and Barcelona came knocking, however, with both clubs turning to full-back alternatives, neither are expected to reignite their previous interest.
In light of these recent reports, selection of fans have taken to their social media to give their thoughts.
It’s clear now that Hector Bellerin wants to leave the club. I agree his positioning is all over the place when defending, and like you say Jon, he gives the ball away an awful lot. So I feel it’s time for him to move on.
— James ? ?? ??????? (@James_2561) February 27, 2021
It’s time to let Bellerin go.. Arsenal needs fresh legs
— ?.?.?.?.??.? (@ridiousG) February 27, 2021
Arsenal needs to cash in and sell him now. As for Bellerin he needs to go to PSG and play with big boys… Good morning Sugarman Onye nwe okwu na ikuku
— Chukwujekwu (@AntonioJeks) February 27, 2021
@SUGARCLYVE let Arsenal cash in sharp sharp… let him try somewhere else
— russeljuanf (@FrankEmelife) February 27, 2021
Belerin should be sold but only for the right price.
— Danbabs (@Excellentbabs) February 27, 2021
Arsenal fans – Do you think Bellerin will leave in the summer and if so, where do you think he’ll end up? – Let us know in the comments.
He will still remaind in arsenal next season
PSG
I truly want us to cash on him, but arsenal’s players dont move market. I dont see any club coming for him with real intention. Maybe we can see rumours until his contract expires.
I have a dream bellerin will leave the club ASAP.