Fans react to possibility of Arsenal defender leaving Emirates

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin reportedly wants to leave the Emirates following heart-to-heart talks with Mikel Arteta at the end of last season.

Bellerin, 25, joined Arsenal all the way back in 2011 after making the switch from Barcelona’s youth academy.

However, after what has been been a 10-year stay in the country’s capital, according to reports, the Spaniard’s time could be coming to an end.

It has been claimed that Bellerin wanted to leave the Gunners last year but after showdown talks with Arteta, the 25-year-old agreed to stay in London for one more season.

It has been reported by ESPN that the Spaniard is still planning to leave the club with the summer transfer window expected to bring about some defensive changes.

Despite remaining an important part of Arteta’s first-team plans which has seen Bellerin feature in 28 games, so far this season, the full-back’s long-term future hangs in the balance.

ESPN claim that Bellerin first wanted to leave the Emirates when PSG and Barcelona came knocking, however, with both clubs turning to full-back alternatives, neither are expected to reignite their previous interest.

In light of these recent reports, selection of fans have taken to their social media to give their thoughts.

It’s clear now that Hector Bellerin wants to leave the club. I agree his positioning is all over the place when defending, and like you say Jon, he gives the ball away an awful lot. So I feel it’s time for him to move on. — James ? ?? ??????? (@James_2561) February 27, 2021

It’s time to let Bellerin go.. Arsenal needs fresh legs — ?.?.?.?.??.? (@ridiousG) February 27, 2021

Arsenal needs to cash in and sell him now. As for Bellerin he needs to go to PSG and play with big boys… Good morning Sugarman Onye nwe okwu na ikuku — Chukwujekwu (@AntonioJeks) February 27, 2021

@SUGARCLYVE let Arsenal cash in sharp sharp… let him try somewhere else — russeljuanf (@FrankEmelife) February 27, 2021

Belerin should be sold but only for the right price. — Danbabs (@Excellentbabs) February 27, 2021

