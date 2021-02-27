Menu

“From El Nino to El Hombre” – Further evidence of Fernando Torres’ incredible, and bizarre, body transformation does the rounds

More photos of Fernando Torres looking buff have emerged. What on Earth has he been eating since retiring?

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker sent the internet into meltdown a few weeks back after pictures emerged of him looking considerably more muscular than he did back in his playing days.

Nando, in his prime, was renown for being quick over the first few yards and deadly in front of goal. Both of those attributes of his deteriorated as the years went by, with his move to Chelsea not quite working out as planned.

Nonetheless, he is remembered fondly at Stamford Bridge, just as he will be at Anfield, too. Both sets of fans will be equally bemused, though, as to how and why Torres has ended up looking like this.

Torres has clearly been dedicating much of his time post-retirement to lifting weights, and fair play to him, too, he looks as though he’s getting some wild results!

