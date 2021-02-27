Inter Milan set to battle Barcelona in race to sign Liverpool star

Antonio Conte has requested that Inter Milan enter the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, according to information provided by Todo Fichajes.

Wijnaldum has been involved in everything good that Liverpool have achieved over the past few years, but his contract is due to expire in the summertime and it remains unclear, even now with it being almost March and the transfer window very much on the horizon.

The last thing that Jurgen Klopp will want, considering what Liverpool have endured as of late, is to lose a key player of his on a free transfer, but it’s fast becoming a real possibility. As per Todo Fichajes, Barcelona remain Wijnaldum’s no. 1 option, but Inter Milan are set to compete for his signature.

The report claims that Conte wants Wijnaldum at the San Siro in Inter colours. The Serie A leaders will have to find a way to convince the Dutchman that he will have a more prosperous future at the club than he would at Liverpool or Barcelona – on the surface of it, that looks like a tough ask.