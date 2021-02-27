Leeds United star actively looking for new club

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has reportedly asked his agent to start looking for a new club for him ahead of a potential summer move.

Alioski, 29, joined Leeds United in 2017 following a £2.25m move from Swiss side FC Lugano.

Despite playing a key role in Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites winning promotion back to the Premier League last season, Alioski’s long-term future has been thrown into doubt.

Although the Macedonian full-back has featured in 23 Premier League matches, so far this season, with his contract set to expire in a few months time, there are suggestions this campaign could be his last at Elland Road.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the 29-year-old has failed to agree a new deal with Andrea Radrizzani’s chiefs and has now asked his representatives to sound out a new club.

Given the fact his contract expires in the summer, Alioski is already able to enter talks with foreign clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

