According to Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have offered Georginio Wijnaldum a new three-year contract, that includes a substantial pay rise, as they look to secure the ace to a new deal.

AS report that Wijnaldum has the Reds’ offer on the table but the 30-year-old is unwilling to commit to anything right now, with the central midfielder choosing to wait and see what is on offer elsewhere.

Wijnaldum’s current deal expires this summer, leaving the Dutchman free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement to a foreign club since January.

AS stress that with Wijnaldum approaching the last big contract of his career, the star doesn’t wish to ‘turn a deaf ear to other succulent offers’ – which will be aplenty owing to his superb ability.

The interest from Barcelona is of course mentioned, something that Ronald Koeman explicitly confirmed last summer, with AS adding that Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on Wijnaldum.

A transfer to Barcelona for Wijnaldum has been described as a ‘dream’, so the Catalan outfit who boast many Dutch legends in their history will undoubtedly appear to be favourites for the star.

Wijnaldum’s relationship with Koeman also intensifies that interest, the former Premier League boss made the Liverpool man a key figure for the national team, with that offering the all-around midfielder the platform that now sees him as captain.

AS claim that Wijnaldum does want to stay at Liverpool, but there’s an indication that he will ultimately sign on the dotted line for whoever offers the best contract.

With Wijnaldum’s future the subject of much speculation last summer as well, combined with the recruitment of Thiago Alcantara, it may have seemed like the star could be phased out the team, that notion couldn’t have been any further from the truth as he remains a trusted solider for Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum has maintained a key role for the side, making 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season – missing just two games, with his importance to team actually growing if anything.

Thiago has suffered with injury troubles since arriving, Naby Keita has continued to be injury-prone and out of the first-team picture, whilst club captain and partner Jordan Henderson is now sidelined as well.