Liverpool interested in highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in bringing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to Anfield.

Neuhaus, 23, joined Gladbach on a free transfer in 2017 after making the switch from TSV 1860 Munich.

Since making his club debut in 2019, Neuhaus on gone on to feature in 102 matches in all competitions, contributing to 32 goals along the way.

German footballing fans will remember one of the midfielder’s greatest moments came against Mainz.

At the midway point of last season, the talented playmaker scored a stunning chip from the halfway line which went on to be a contender for Bundesliga ‘Goal of the Season’.

According to a recent report from German journalist Christian Falk, it has been Neuhaus’ continued and impressive form that has seen him emerge as a transfer target for Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Klopp is an admirer of the Gladbach midfielder who is rumoured to be available for just £35m.

TRUE ? @LFC is interested in Florian Neuhaus @borussia. The German @DFB_Team Player has a release clause of 40 million Euros — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 26, 2021

Liverpool’s struggles this season have been well-documented – A series of unfortunate injuries and poor individual performances have seen the Reds slip down to sixth in the Premier League table.

Continuing to appear a shadow of their former selves, all attention must now be on securing top-four football as well as doing all they can to lift the Champions League.

However, looking ahead to the summer, should the Reds’ snap up another underrated star, Klopp will certainly feel his side can enjoy a better campaign next season.