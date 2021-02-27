Newcastle United set to rival Barcelona for Leicester City starlet

Steve Bruce is reportedly preparing to fight off some strong competition in the race to sign Leicester City youth star Sidnei Tavares.



Tavares, 19, joined Leicester City’s youth academy in 2018.

Despite being one of the club’s most highly-rated youngsters, Tavares has struggled to force his way into Brendan Rogers’ first-team plans.

After making 52 appearances for Leicester’s under-18s and under-23s sides, the talented midfielder, who is also the cousin of former Man United star Nani, has struggled to force his way into Brendan Rogers’ first-team plans.

In light of the Portuguese playmaker’s only senior appearance coming by way of a 10-minute cameo in the Europa League, there are growing suggestions he could be considering moving on.

According to a recent report from Noticias ao Minuto, the Magpies are very interested in the 19-year-old but face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The outlet claim Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Sevilla, Almeria and French side Nice are all contenders to snap the teenager up.

Elsewhere, The Sun, reported last month that Spanish giants Barcelona are also in the hunt.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his long-term future, Tavares, who spoke to Report earlier this year, seems keen on the idea of moving away from the King Power.

“I have always trusted myself and I’m ready for everything,” the teenager said, as quoted by Shields Gazette. “I feel prepared for the next leap.”