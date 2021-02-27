Menu

Barcelona star injured during win over Sevilla, looks set to miss Paris Saint-Germain return leg

There’s bad news for Barcelona in their bid to remain in the title race and come back from their Champions League battering at the hands of PSG.

Barcelona are lagging behind leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga as it is. Even after today’s 2-0 victory over Sevilla, they face an uphill task to overthrow Diego Simeone’s men.

The last thing that Ronald Koeman needed, especially with Barcelona facing the impossible task of coming back from a 4-1 first-leg defeat to PSG, was any injuries to his key players.

However, during today’s win over Sevilla, Pedri, who has become an important figure for Barca this campaign, suffered a suspected muscle injury.

While there has been no official prognosis given, early suggestions from the Spanish media are that, while it won’t end his season, he’ll be out for the return leg at the Parc des Princes.

Pedri will be hoping that Barcelona’s season isn’t over by the time he returns…

