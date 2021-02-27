According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Toronto FC talent Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has attracted the interest of Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and also Juventus.

Tuttosport report that the Canadian talent is bound to ‘land’ in Europe ‘sooner or later’. Marshall-Rutty made his senior debut last season, a 19-minute outing off the bench in the MLS against Philadelphia.

It’s claimed that Manchester City have already enquired about the 16-year-old, which is a sign that Pep Guardiola has already approved a transfer swoop, as the Catalan is involved with everything at the club.

Despite that, Tuttosport add that Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern and Juventus have also started to ‘test the ground’ in regards to recruiting the right-winger.

It would be interesting to see if the Premier League’s most active youth recruiters in City, Chelsea and United would be able to win a transfer battle for Marshall-Rutty, for a plethora of different factors.

It would likely be more difficult for Marshall-Rutty to land a work permit in England than the likes of Germany especially, although the fact the ace has been called up to the senior national team could well mark a serious case for exemption if it’s found that the talent doesn’t have enough points for a GBE.

Tuttosport actually report that media close to Toronto FC are ‘convinced’ that the highly-rated youngster will leave for Europe soon.

The matter of competing with Bayern and Juventus also makes things difficult for the Premier League suitors, the Bavarians have a solid track record in developing north American talent, highlighted by Alphonso Davies but they’ve also got USA ace Chris Richards on their books.

On the Juventus front, Marshall-Rutty glancing at the first-team will show that Weston McKennie is flying the flag for their continent with some brilliant displays, bound to earn him a permanent move.