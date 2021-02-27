Paris-Saint Germain sporting director Leandro has issued a no-nonsense statement regarding the uncertainty surrounding star attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 22, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on-loan from Monaco, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth a whopping £130.5m.

After growing to become of the world’s best attackers, Mbappe has naturally seen his stock dramatically rise.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Mbappe, who has lifted 13 major trophies, including the 2018 World Cup, is already one of football’s most decorated players.

However, even though the young Frenchman is widely regarded as the heir to the Ronaldo and Messi throne, there is constant uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

With his current deal set to expire in just under 18-months time, Paris-Saint Germain’s senior officials are eager to learn the attacker’s plans.

After being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool, Mbappe could be the subject to one of football’s biggest transfer sagas.

Addressing the uncertainty whilst speaking recently to France Bleus Paris (as quoted by Marca), sporting director Leandro said: “We’ve reached the point where we have to take a position and a decision,” Leonardo said to France Bleu Paris. “We’ve been talking for a long time.

“Our position is clear. We know what we want and there will be a decision soon.”

Marca also claims that the French giants are demanding a decision before their Champions League second-leg against Barcelona on March 10.

