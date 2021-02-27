Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will snub interest from PSG and Manchester United to commit his future to Los Blancos, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid is due to expire at the season’s end. When one of the best defenders of his generation is months away from being available on a free, naturally, big clubs are going to be linked with securing his services.

As reported by Todo Fichajes, both PSG and Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing him. It is, as it often is, unclear whether that is legitimate interest or speculation being fuelled by the player’s camp in order to pressure his current employers into making a decision.

Regardless, Todo Fichajes report that Ramos is set to make the decision himself, with Spain’s all-time appearance maker set to put pen-to-paper on an extension with Real Madrid and commit his future to the club. It’s claimed that his new deal will run until 2023, when he could finally leave the club.