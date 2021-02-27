According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid are willing to listen to transfer offers for Raphael Varane this summer, given that the world-class defender is no closer to agreeing a new contract.

AS report that Los Blancos are aware that the upcoming summer transfer window marks the last opportunity to net a ‘good figure’ for Varane, whose contract expires at the end of 2021/22.

That’s of course a stance that Madrid are open to taking should Varane maintain his apparent reluctance to negotiate a new deal come the end of the season.

AS add that with a lack of quality centre-backs available for an affordable amount on the market, Madrid are confident that Varane would have suitors this summer.

Marca reported recently that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the Frenchman, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The club estimate a possible sale of around €50m would be fair.

Varane has also overcome some a slight recurring injury problem this season, ensuring that the 27-year-old still has what it takes to shine at the top level.

AS add that Varane had some doubts at Madrid back in 2019, though these went away when Zinedine Zidane returned, the man who helped him become world-class and personally launched a late swoop to bring the defender to the club in 2011 from Lyon.

Varane’s exit would be a massive blow to the team considering the key role he’s played for around a decade now, but Los Blancos could fine some consolation in the fact that they’d part with the ace for much more than the €10m it took to bring him over from France.