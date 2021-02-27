Menu

Report: Palmeiras eyes Boca Juniors wonderkid as search for a new striker continues

Argentine Primera Division
Posted by

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is doing some shopping to improve its squad, and the Brazilian side is reportedly in on another player from one of the big clubs in Argentina. 

Palmeiras has eyes on River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré, but it appears if they want to pursue the 25-year-old, they’ll have to wait until the summer window when his contract expires in June.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo turned down the opportunity to manage a Premier League side twice
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bails out Juventus against Hellas Verona with clinical finish to bag his 19th Serie A goal of the season
Video: Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri scores incredible 35 yard half-volley against Valencia, La Liga goal of the season frontrunner

However, they’re now eyeing another player from the other big club in Argentina, Boca Juniors. According to Luis Fregossi (via TNT Sports), Palmeiras is showing interest in striker Luis Vásquez.

During his appearance on Mundo Boca Radio, the Argentine journalist stated that Palmeiras was impressed by the teenager’s performance in the Copa de la Superliga de Reserva tournament.

The Brazilian club wants to upgrade its striker position and pry someone from one of Argentina’s two big clubs. It will be interesting to see if Palmeiras can grab someone from either Boca Juniors or River Plate or has to look elsewhere for their long-term plan at striker.

More Stories Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Luis Vásquez Palmeiras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.