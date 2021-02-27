Spurs star breaks up with girlfriend after spending too much time playing Fortnite

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has broken up with his long-term girlfriend because he spends too much time playing the popular video game ‘Fortnite’.

The Sun report that the pair, both 24, who begun dating all the way back in 2016, have parted ways.

The star’s relationship went public following England’s disastrous 2016 Euros campaign after Mae was spotted consoling the midfielder following his team’s 2-1 defeat to Iceland.

However, despite what appeared to be a great partnership in the making, the English playmaker has seen his relationship with model Ruby Mae end because the former WAG grew tired of him spending all his spare time on Fortnite.

The outlet claim to have spoken to one of Mae’s friends who said Mae had become ‘incensed’ by the midfielder’s behaviour which included ‘spending too much time playing Fortnite’.

The unnamed friend reportedly told The Sun: “Dele and Ruby Mae are finished.

“Their relationship has been turbulent, but it now feels very much like the end. Ruby is sad but looking out for herself now.

“She had enough of Dele’s good-time nature and packed up her things.

“She’s looking after number one from here.”

The high-profile model, who has been known to work for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel has reportedly unfollowed Dele on social media.

Since the split, Dele appears to be recapturing some of his best footballing form.

Despite being tipped to join PSG last month, manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping a recent stunning overhead kick in the Europa League can act as the catalyst for Dele to push on for the remainder of the season.