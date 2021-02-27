Tottenham Hotspur star set to stay at club for another season

Spurs fans have been handed a huge boost following a recent report from the Telegraph which claims star striker Harry Kane is set to stay at the club next season.

Kane, 27, joined Spurs’ youth academy all the way back in 2004.

After enjoying a series of successful loan spells, including six-months at Leicester City, Kane has grown to become one of the Premier League’s all-time great goalscorers.

On course to equal or better Alan Shearer’s long-standing 260 goal record, Kane, who currently sits at 157 will be hoping he can net at least another 103 times.

Despite enjoying a hugely successful time in the country’s capital in terms of personal development, Kane and his team-mates have struggled to lift silverware.

Currently, on a 13-year long club trophy-less run, Spurs’ fans will be hoping their side can end the barren run when they take on Man City in this season’s Carabao Cup final in April.

Despite being Spurs’ star player and the club’s highest earner, Kane continues to see his long-term future speculated.

However, despite the seeming uncertainty surrounding the 27-year-old, according to the Telegraph’s recent report, Kane is set to stay in London next season.

It has been reported that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Spurs are not expecting to receive a suitable enough offer to agree to part ways with their world-class striker.

The Guardian claim that clubs who are in the market for a new forward could be prioritising Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland over Kane, due to the Norweigan’s price-tag and age.