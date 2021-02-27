Menu

Video: América de Cali supporters chant threats towards the club as they sit near the bottom of the table

The reigning Colombian champions América de Cali are off to a sluggish start to its 2021 Clausura season. Through seven fixtures, Los Diablos only have eight points. 

América has won the past two tournaments, so expectations are high for the Cali-based club. Supporters expect the squad to be competing every season for the league title, so seeing América in 12th place after a handful of fixtures isn’t putting them in a good mood.

Juan Cruz Real’s side sits eight points outside the final playoff spot, and supporters gathered outside the clubs’ headquarters to pressure the squad into qualifying.

“Either they enter at eight, or the problem is going to get worse,” said one of the songs

América has enough time to turn their season around, but it could get ugly between the club and supporters if their current form continues.

