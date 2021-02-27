Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri netted a goal of the season contender with an absolute rocket against Valencia this afternoon.

While this fixture couldn’t offer the glitz on the glamour that we can oftentimes see in La Liga, it provided a goal better than any we have seen in the Spanish match week to date.

Arambarri found himself with the ball bouncing just above the turf, some distance from goal, and decided that he was going to do the unthinkable and have a punt at goal.

Ordinarily you’d see these blasted over the bar, with Arambarri getting a few dirty looks from his teammates for wasting possession so cheaply, but he’s produced something truly, truly special here.

Somehow, someway, he’s absolutely cannoned the ball into the back of the net on the half-volley about 35 yards from goal. It’s one of the best goals you’ll see in Europe’s top five leagues all season, make no mistake about that.

Arambarri with an absolute SCREAMER! ??? A Goal of the Season contender from the Getafe midfielder as he hits an absolute ROCKET from way, way out! ? pic.twitter.com/jdvDFQkz3w — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+