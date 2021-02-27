Menu

Video: Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri scores incredible 35 yard half-volley against Valencia, La Liga goal of the season frontrunner

Valencia CF
Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri netted a goal of the season contender with an absolute rocket against Valencia this afternoon.

While this fixture couldn’t offer the glitz on the glamour that we can oftentimes see in La Liga, it provided a goal better than any we have seen in the Spanish match week to date.

MORE: Video: Goal of the year contender – Notts County ace scores incredible spinning scorpion-kick, Puskas award wrapped up already

Arambarri found himself with the ball bouncing just above the turf, some distance from goal, and decided that he was going to do the unthinkable and have a punt at goal.

Ordinarily you’d see these blasted over the bar, with Arambarri getting a few dirty looks from his teammates for wasting possession so cheaply, but he’s produced something truly, truly special here.

Somehow, someway, he’s absolutely cannoned the ball into the back of the net on the half-volley about 35 yards from goal. It’s one of the best goals you’ll see in Europe’s top five leagues all season, make no mistake about that.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

