Video: Arsenal loanee Sead Kolasinac nets first Schalke goal with clinical finish to cut three-goal deficit

Arsenal loanee Sead Kolasinac has netted his first goal for temporary employers Schalke this afternoon against Stuttgart.

With Kieran Tierney making the left-back role his own, and Bukayo Saka also being able to function as a left-wing-back, Kolasinac’s opportunities to make first-team appearances for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta became limited.

In the January transfer window, with Arteta looking to trim down his squad and Kolasinac in need of regular game-time, he returned to the Bundesliga to join Schalke on-loan.

With Schalke, who are in serious danger of being relegated this term, 3-0 down to Stuttgart, Kolasinac pulled one back on the stroke of half-time with a well dispatched finish.

Kolasinac did not focus on generating power, rather just directing the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner of the net.

He’s not renown for scoring goals, but the Arsenal man has scored one that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be proud of against Stuttgart this afternoon.

