Menu

Video: Brilliant Jesse Lingard play as Man United star nets assist for West Ham against his fierce rivals Man City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 42nd minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Manchester City and West Ham, Sergio Aguero slipped up and lost the ball.

Ben Johnson latched onto the loose ball, slotting it into Jesse Lingard, the Manchester United loanee took a brilliant touch which helped carve open the City defence as he shifted it across to Pablo Fornals.

Pep Guardiola’s side had their entire left side side completely open, leaving Fornals to slip the ball through to marauding full-back Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal, one of the standout right-back’s in what is his debut season, drilled the ball into the box, with that met by a lovely side-foot by Jesse Lingard.

The boyhood Man United star’s shot ended up being an assist as Michail Antonio knocked it into the back of the net on the goal-line.

See More: Video: West Ham star Tomas Soucek shows respect to Manchester City badge before match in classy move

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: West Ham star Tomas Soucek shows respect to Manchester City badge before match in classy move
Erling Haaland to Chelsea odds slashed by almost half in considerable swing for heavily linked Blues
Leeds United star actively looking for new club

It’s been a very closely-contested tie so far, despite City dominating the possession as usual, West Ham have been rewarded for showing a constant threat to Pep Guardiola’s defensive ranks.

More Stories Ben Johnson Jesse Lingard Michail Antonio Pablo Fornals Sergio Aguero Vladimir Coufal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.