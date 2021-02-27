Video: Brilliant Jesse Lingard play as Man United star nets assist for West Ham against his fierce rivals Man City

In the 42nd minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Manchester City and West Ham, Sergio Aguero slipped up and lost the ball.

Ben Johnson latched onto the loose ball, slotting it into Jesse Lingard, the Manchester United loanee took a brilliant touch which helped carve open the City defence as he shifted it across to Pablo Fornals.

Pep Guardiola’s side had their entire left side side completely open, leaving Fornals to slip the ball through to marauding full-back Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal, one of the standout right-back’s in what is his debut season, drilled the ball into the box, with that met by a lovely side-foot by Jesse Lingard.

The boyhood Man United star’s shot ended up being an assist as Michail Antonio knocked it into the back of the net on the goal-line.

It’s been a very closely-contested tie so far, despite City dominating the possession as usual, West Ham have been rewarded for showing a constant threat to Pep Guardiola’s defensive ranks.