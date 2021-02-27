Video: Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher provides assist for West Brom with perfect corner flag delivery

Could Mason Mount have some competition for the Chelsea corner taking duty from a fellow academy graduate? On today’s evidence, Conor Gallagher wants to be in the conversation.

While Mount spent time at Vitesse Arnhem before moving to the Championship and eventually the Premier League, Gallagher went straight into England’s second tier before earning himself an opportunity with West Brom.

While the Baggies are enduring a difficult season at the tail end of the Premier League table, that’s no fair reflection on Gallagher’s impact, the youngster has been one of their star performers this campaign.

Gallagher added an assist to his Premier League tally against Brighton this afternoon, having whipped in a gorgeous ball from the corner flag onto the head of Kyle Bartley.

While set-piece assists are oftentimes discounted, for teams such as West Brom, quality in these areas of the field can prove to be the difference between staying up or going down.

Thankfully for Sam Allardyce, he has Gallagher on his books. See his assist here.